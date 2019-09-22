LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A winning Powerball ticket that sold in Oak Grove, Kentucky, Saturday night that matched all five white ball numbers, but not the Powerball, has been claimed.
The winning numbers from the drawing were 1-9-22-36-68, with a Powerball of 22.
An Oak Grove resident had claimed the winning ticket at Kentucky Lottery headquarters with family, officials said Monday. The ticket was sold at 101 Lotto on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Oak Grove, which will get a $10,000 selling bonus.
Officials said the winner plans to use some of their winnings for travel, but use the rest of it to work, saying "this is a life-changing event, and I plan on using this wisely."
