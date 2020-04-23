LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Even though it's been rescheduled to September, you still don't have to miss out on Kentucky Oaks night.
Derby Sneaker Ball and Derby Fashion Weeks are hosting a virtual party called Oaks Night In. It starts at 4 p.m. on Friday, May 1, with free online interactive activities, including special surprise guests. Derby style trends, cocktail-making hour and a networking mixer are also scheduled.
It will also feature 50 local restaurants that participants can order party food and drinks from.
The free event will support small businesses and the Fund for the Arts Cultural Lou Recovery Campaign.
The Derby Diversity Business Summit, which is helping organize the online event, has been rescheduled to Sept. 1 - 5. The Derby Fashion Week is now planned for Sept. 1 at 4th Street Live!,and the Derby Sneaker Ball has been rescheduled for Thursday, Sept. 3 at the Muhammad Ali Center.
