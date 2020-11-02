LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The month of October added more shootings to a record year of violence in Louisville.
On Sunday, the anti-violence group GameChangers and community activist Christopher 2X shared the number of shootings and homicides for the month of October.
The city recorded 15 homicides last month, for a total 140 for the year, so far. That's 23 more than the record set in 2016.
Louisville has had 497 non-fatal shootings this year. That's eight shy of the record also set in 2016.
"Every single shooting brings trauma and suffering to families, friends of victims," Christopher 2X said in a statement. "These families and kids suffer in normal times and now during a pandemic, it's so much worse because it's harder to access help, especially with schools not in session."
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.