HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the three people found dead Monday at a LaRue County home was dismembered in a freezer, Kentucky State Police said Tuesday.
Nicole Murray, 39, and Brittany Wilson, 33, have been identified as two of the three victims.
KSP said Murray was involved in a domestic situation. She was shot twice and found dead inside a car outside the home on River Road. Wilson was found dead in a freezer at the property, though through an investigation by KSP and the Louisville Metro Police Department, detectives determined she was killed at a home on Ashby Lane in Louisville.
KSP and other first responders arrived to a home Monday afternoon to find the engulfed in flames. The suspect in both Murray and Wilson's deaths confessed to the murders to a family member, set the home on fire and later took his own life, KSP said.
