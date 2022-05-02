New Albany FF Saves Woman.png

New Albany Fire Department photo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A New Albany firefighter rescued a person from a burning car while off duty on Friday night. 

Sgt. Todd Caufield was off duty working his part-time job as a ride-share driver in Jeffersontown when he came across a vehicle on fire. The vehicle had crashed and rolled onto its roof. 

Officials said Caufield approached the car and could see a person unconscious and trapped in the wreckage. 

Caufield and another bystander pulled the victim to safety by reaching through a broken back window of the car.

The victim's condition was not immediately known. 

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved. 

Tags