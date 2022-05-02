LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A New Albany firefighter rescued a person from a burning car while off duty on Friday night.
Sgt. Todd Caufield was off duty working his part-time job as a ride-share driver in Jeffersontown when he came across a vehicle on fire. The vehicle had crashed and rolled onto its roof.
Officials said Caufield approached the car and could see a person unconscious and trapped in the wreckage.
Caufield and another bystander pulled the victim to safety by reaching through a broken back window of the car.
The victim's condition was not immediately known.
