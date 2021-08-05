LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy was shot early Thursday morning working off duty at car lot in Shively, according to Louisville Metro Police.
The Deputy was sitting in an unmarked car working security at a car lot when somebody came up to the window and shot him, according to an LMPD spokesperson.
The shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. Thursday in the area of Rockford Lane and Dover Road. That's near Western High School.
The deputy was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital and his condition is not known.
LMPD says it has no information about the suspect.
This story will be updated.
