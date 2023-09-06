LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An off-duty Louisville Metro Police officer was injured in a crash in Bullitt County Wednesday night.
Department spokesperson Aaron Ellis said it happened near Twin Eagles Parkway on Highway 44 near Mt. Washington just before 9 p.m.
The officer was in his marked LMPD cruiser and was turning out of a residential area when another vehicle hit the side of the cruiser while traveling down Highway 44, Ellis said.
The officer was alert and conscious with minor injuries when transported to University of Louisville Hospital.
The passengers of the other car weren't injured.
Mt. Washington Police will handle the investigation.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.