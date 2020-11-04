LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several off-duty Louisville Metro Corrections and police officers helped save an elderly woman from a burning home.
The officers were working an off-duty traffic detail on Blankenbaker Parkway. Kevin Lampkin, a court liaison officer with Metro Corrections, said he was working Sunday with several other officers from Metro Corrections and LMPD.
"On Sundays, I work off duty out here at Southeast Christian church directing traffic," Lampkin said. "Usually, it's the same officers that work every Sunday out here."
During the detail, one of the officers saw smoke shooting from a nearby home.
"He got on one of the church radios that we all carry, he stated that there was a house fire on the corner of Blankenbaker and Watterson Trail, and he asked for somebody to notify the fire department," Lampkin said.
The officers called the fire department and rushed to the scene.
"The only thing that came to my mind was, 'Oh God, if there are people in there, I have to get them out' just because of the massive amount of smoke that was coming out from the house," Lampkin said.
Inside the house, officers found the homeowner, who's in her 90s and was surprised to see them.
"She really seemed confused as to why we were there," Lampkin said. "I don't think she realized that her house was on fire."
Maj. Sean Taylor, with the Anchorage Middletown Fire Department, was the first firefighter on the scene and said the smoke was shooting out across Blankenbaker Parkway. He believes the officers prevented a tragedy.
"For us in the fire service, we call it a simple chimney fire," Taylor said. "Just by their quick actions and getting in the house, getting her out, it could have been a lot worse situation. It definitely could have saved her life."
On Wednesday, one of the homeowner's family members stopped by to thank the officers, but Lampkin said they were doing what came naturally.
"I'm glad that we showed up when we did and got her out," he said. "Preservation of life is always going to come first."
Lampkin also said the decision to take action was a team effort. He said there was no hesitation in any of the other officers who responded to the scene.
The homeowner was not injured in the fire.
