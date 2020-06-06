LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --An LMPD officer was injured during an early-morning crash on S. Hurstbourne Lane.
Around 5:00 a.m. Saturday, an LMPD officer was driving north on S. Hurstbourne Lane near Six Mile Lane. The driver of a Subaru traveling southbound on S. Hurstbourne Lane made a left turn onto eastbound Six Mile Lane and hit the police cruiser.
The officer was taken to Suburban Hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the Subaru was not injured. Charges are currently pending on the driver of the Subaru for D.U.I.
