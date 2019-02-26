LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — An "officer-involved shooting" took place Tuesday evening in Elizabethtown, Officer John Thomas said.
Few details are known, but Elizabethtown Police said a "major crime" took place on West Poplar Street and led to a police pursuit just before 6 p.m. The pursuit ended in Sonora, Ky., Thomas said, and several police agencies were involved.
Kentucky State Police is investigating the shooting, all officers are OK, and officers aren't looking for any suspects.
Officials with KSP are expected to hold a news conference sometime Tuesday evening at their Elizabethtown Post. You can watch that conference live in the video player below.
We have a crew on the scene, and this story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.