LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say an officer was injured in the Shawnee neighborhood late Friday night and is being transported to the hospital.
It happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of South 43rd Street, near West Market Street.
A MetroSafe supervisor says officers were initially called to the scene on a report of an accident involving a vehicle.
A Louisville Metro Police spokesman says an officer suffered injuries at that location and was being taken to University Hospital. Roads are being blocked off.
The exact nature and extent of the injuries is not clear.
WDRB Photojournalist Dalton Rinehart witnessed a ambulance and a convoy of police vehicles pull into University Hospital shortly after 11 p.m.
This story will be updated.
