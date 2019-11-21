LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs is already looking ahead to next year's Kentucky Derby.
On Thursday, the track unveiled the official 2020 "Art of the Kentucky Derby."
The two paintings are by Louisville artist Keith Anderson. One focuses on the Derby, the other on the Oaks.
The pieces will be featured on a number of 2020 Derby merchandise, including limited edition signed posters.
The 146th running of the Kentucky Derby will be at Churchill Downs on May 2, 2020.
