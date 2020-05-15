LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana residents voting in the June 2 primary shouldn't expect to hear the results on election night. According to election officials, it may take a lot longer to tally the votes this year.
"I think it's going to take two or three days, honestly, before we get the final results," Secretary of State Connie Lawson said Friday.
The reason for the delay, Lawson said during Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's regular COVID-19 news conference, is the large number of expected mail-in ballots that will have to be tallied. Although polling locations will be open on June 2, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., for in-person voting, residents are encouraged to complete mail-in ballots as an alternative to promote social distancing.
Lawson stressed that all mail-in ballots must be in elections officials' hands by noon on June 2 so they can be tallied on Election Day. She cautioned that the deadline is unrelated to the postmark date. It is the date and time the ballots must arrive.
With so many mail-in ballots to gather and tally, Lawson said voters should expect delays.
"We are not expecting to have results at 7 or 8 o'clock Election Night," she said. "It's going to be nearly impossible."
Voters who choose to vote at the polls can expect locations that are clean and sanitized, Lawson said. She said her office had purchased, among other things, 5,000 gallons of hand sanitizer, 4,000 gallons of disinfectant cleaner, 85,000 microfiber cloths, 300,000 pairs of disposable gloves and 200,000 ear loop face masks. She said none of this personal protective equipment had been taken from the critical care stockpile held by the state.
Lawson added that Indiana residents should verify that their polling location has not change this year if they choose to vote in person.
When asked about whether she expects an emphasis on mail-in ballots for the November election, Lawson said it was too early to tell.
"That decision won't be made until this primary election and we see how things have gone," Lawson said, adding that she would seek guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and other health officials.
