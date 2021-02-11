LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department and the FBI are investigating a bomb threat that was made to St. Patrick Catholic School on Monday.
Investigators believe the threat was made via email and said they could not disclose further information about the threat yet.
In a letter sent home to families, St. Patrick Principal Nathan Sturtzel said authorities told him there was "no credible threat" to the school's campus.
"According to law enforcement, the teens in our case do not attend St. Pats or any Catholic school, but they were involved in sending a variety of threatening messages to many people and institutions," he said.
Sturtzel said the threat is a "cautionary tale in malicious online activity by teens using dangerous apps like Discord."
