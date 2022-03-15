LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- How to bring life back to downtown Louisville. That was the question posed on Tuesday for those who live, work and visit the heart of the city.
Louisville Downtown Partnership hosted an open house at Mercury Ballroom for people to share their thoughts and ideas, and to help come up with three things that need to be addressed to make downtown the best possible city it can be post-pandemic.
Hotel managers, business owners, residents and tourism officials met to share ideas of what the area needs to continue to grow. Suggestions were placed on vision boards. The top three things included were: adding a professional sports team, a grocery store and addressing the current homeless situation.
Restaurants were also part of the discussion. Seventeen closed in 2021 amid the pandemic, but 30 opened for business.
Leisure travel picked up a year ago and has stayed strong since, and thousands of Humana employees will return to their office building downtown on Wednesday, bringing more people back to restaurants.
"There is a lot of history, a lot of signature events that go along with bourbon," Drew Carnahan, general manager at Hyatt Louisville, said. "Our food and beverage culture is really second to none, and it is so much more than a cookie cutter experience that you might have in other cities."
This weekend the city will host the UofL women's basketball team in the NCAA Tournament at the KFC Yum! Center, giving the area another boost along with the concerts that have been returning to the area.
Downtown officials told WDRB News visitors can expect to see more colorful art and murals, and larger spaces utilized for more events, in the city this year.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.