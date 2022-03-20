LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hardin County Sheriff's Office is encouraging people to check kerosene before using the fuel.
The law enforcement agency investigated a house fire that started when an owner purchased what they believed to be kerosene, but it is now believed to have been gasoline, according to their Facebook post.
"Anyone who purchased kerosene in the last few days please check to ensure it's actually kerosene," Hardin County Sheriff's Office said in the post.
Kerosene is a hydrocarbon liquid. The sheriff's office said it can be extremely dangerous if gasoline is confused as kerosene.
