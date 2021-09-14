LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Progress is being made to update Kentucky's unemployment system.
Complaints at the peak of unemployment during the COVID-19 pandemic overwhelmed the Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance Benefits, creating long lines of people trying to get help. Gov. Andy Beshear and other state officials pointed to the older technology in the office for the bulk of the issues.
Kentucky Labor Cabinet Secretary Jamie Link spoke before the Kentucky Labor Management Conference on Tuesday. He said the request for proposals for a new system went out in August, and the state is expected to make a decision on which system it will upgrade to by this October.
"These two offices continue to work hard every single day to process the enormous volume of outstanding unemployment claims and to assist Kentuckians with their unemployment claims," he said. "We wish we could get to them as fast as we can, and we're working on that and we're working to make improvements on that."
Link also commented on President Joe Biden's announcement that businesses with 100 or more employees must be vaccinated or submit to weekly COVID-19 testing. He said the Kentucky Labor Cabinet is aware of the announcement and will be prepared to help guide Kentucky businesses as the details unfold.
