LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people in Henderson County, Kentucky are facing numerous charges after officials from the Humane Society found more than 150 animals living in unsafe conditions in their trailer.
Chickens, rabbits, dogs, goats, and birds were all found living in the couple's trailer in Corydon. Officials say there was no food or fresh water for the 154 animals. Some of the animals were trapped in their cages, lying in their own feces, officials say.
The two people who lived in the trailer were arrested and face animal cruelty charges. One Humane Society official says they were called to the trailer in May, when they tried to get the owners to improve living conditions. But the problem only got worse, and the number of animals living there doubled.
All of the animals are now safe and being cared for at a local farm.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. all rights reserved.