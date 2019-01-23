LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a man who died at the Franklin County Regional Jail.
The victim was identified as 21-year-old Frankfort resident Dylan Stratton, according to the Franklin County Coroner.
Authorities say Stratton was pronounced dead at the jail just before 4 a.m. Wednesday. They did not say if Stratton was an inmate, visitor or employee.
An autopsy was performed, and the final results are expected to be available in 12 to 14 weeks.
The investigation into the case is being conducted by Frankfort Police and the Franklin County Coroner's Office.
