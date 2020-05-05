LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 15-year-old boy who died after he was shot in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood on Monday afternoon.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that teen has been identified as 15-year-old Nasjah Moody.
The shooting was reported around 3:30 p.m. at 39th Street and Alford Avenue, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department said in a news release.
Responding officers arrived on the scene where they found that Moody had been shot. He was transported by EMS to University Hospital where he later died.
LMPD's Homicide Unit will handle the investigation but they do not have any suspects. Anyone with information in the case is asked to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip hotline at 574-LMPD (5673).
This story may be updated.
