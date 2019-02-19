LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials have identified the two people who died in a crash that happened Monday morning on I-64 West in Frankfort.
The victims were 64-year-old Allen Robey, of Bedford, Indiana, and 53-year-old Wilma Chambers, of Berea, Kentucky, according to the Franklin County Coroner's Office.
Robey was pronounced dead at the scene and Chambers was taken to the Frankfort Regional Medical Center, where she died.
Autopsies will be performed on both victims Tuesday morning and the results will be available in 12 to 14 weeks.
Police are investigating to determine what caused the crash, as well as the exact cause of death of both victims.
