LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — An 87-year-old Kentucky bridge has been shut down indefinitely because it is not safe for motorists.
Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet closed the state Route 44 at the Spencer/Anderson counties line on Friday after deeming it "unsafe for the traveling public" during a routine inspection.
Detour signs will be posted. The bridge will be closed until a new one is built, KYTC officials said.
The bridge, near Crooked Creek Road, was built in 1933. In May 2018, it was rated in poor condition, according to the most recent stats from the Federal Highway Administration’s National Bridge Inventory.
