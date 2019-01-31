LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials are investigating after a tent fire and reports of an explosion at a homeless camp under an overpass near S. Brook and E. Kentucky Streets.
Maj. Bobby Cooper with Louisville Fire & Rescue says calls were received from several neighbors in the area around 7:45 a.m., and firefighters arrived four minutes later. By then, the victim had already left the scene.
Mike Foster, who lives nearby, says he heard loud noises like explosions before the fire, and that people in the camp have been known to use propane tanks.
"I immediately jumped out of bed, went over, and saw a raging fireball from one of the largest tents in the camp," Foster said.
After further investigation, Maj. Cooper says he believes the fire was ignited by a Sterno can - a heated can designed for use on buffets to keep food warm - before spreading to a propane tank. He could not say if the propane tank actually exploded, but it did add fuel to the fire.
A man named Ronnie told us he owns the tent that burned, and was letting his friend stay there to keep warm. He says the fire started after his friend lit the Sterno cans to heat the tent and somehow the cans caught his friend on fire.
Ronnie believes his friend may have died if he hadn't been awake to help.
"He was struggling to get the tent unlocked, you know, unzipped. I unzipped it for him. I pull him out, and I see his back was on fire. I pushed him to the ground to smother the fire, and I tried to save my tent."
He says his friend is shaken up, but believes he will be OK.
MetroSafe initially said the victim may have been taken to the hospital by another individual, but officials with Louisville Fire & Rescue cannot confirm that information because they don't know where he is. None of the hospitals we checked reported treating anyone matching the victim's description.
