LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Firefighters have extinguished a large fire at a homeless camp near the fairgrounds.
MetroSafe confirmed that the fire started behind buildings in the homeless camp near Preston Highway and Hess Lane, just off of Interstate 65. Facebook viewer Scott Pierce sent WDRB a video of the flames shot from a vehicle on I- 65N around 7:15 a.m.
We do not know how the fire started or whether anybody has been hurt, but the fire did cause traffic delays in the area. Fire officials are investigating.
Fire along I-65N is slowing traffic near the Expo Center. Right lane closed. @WDRBNews @mmarshallWDRB pic.twitter.com/rWhmYMlFJd— Lexie Ratterman (@LRatterman_WDRB) March 6, 2019
