Shaylyn Collins

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials with the National Center for Missing and Exploited and Children are searching for a missing Kentucky teen.

Authorities are looking for 17-year-old Shaylyn Collins.

She's been missing from Hope, Kentucky, which is about 50 miles east of Lexington since Oct. 6, 2018.

A post about Collins was placed Sunday morning on the official Twitter account for the Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Authorities say Collins is a white female, 5'3, weighs 140 pounds, and has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about Collins' location is asked to call 911, 1-800-THE-LOST (843-5678) or Montgomery County Police at 1-859-498-8704.

