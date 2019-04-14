LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials with the National Center for Missing and Exploited and Children are searching for a missing Kentucky teen.
Authorities are looking for 17-year-old Shaylyn Collins.
She's been missing from Hope, Kentucky, which is about 50 miles east of Lexington since Oct. 6, 2018.
A post about Collins was placed Sunday morning on the official Twitter account for the Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
#MISSING!Shaylyn was last seen on Oct. 6, 2018 in Hope, #Kentucky.https://t.co/3F6dCHgbx1— NCMEC (@MissingKids) April 14, 2019
Authorities say Collins is a white female, 5'3, weighs 140 pounds, and has blonde hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information about Collins' location is asked to call 911, 1-800-THE-LOST (843-5678) or Montgomery County Police at 1-859-498-8704.
