LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials are issuing a warning for those applying for unemployment benefits in Indiana.
Scammers are trying to steal personal information to file fraudulent claims, according to Indiana Workforce Development.
"A fake web page is set up using the name of Indiana Department of Workforce Developments. They added an 's' to developments," Commissioner Fred Payne said.
Payne said people should pay close attention to who they're giving their personal information to. He said his team is working to improve their tools and technology to verify unemployment claims are legitimate.
