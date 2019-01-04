LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials have raised the Kentucky Flu Activity Level to "Widespread" -- the highest level possible.
According to a news release from the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, at least half of the regions in Kentucky are reporting increased flu cases or flu outbreaks.
"We strongly encourage anyone who hasn't received a flu vaccine, particularly children six months and older and those people at high risk for complications related to the flu, to get a flu shot," said Jeff Howard, M.D., commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, in a statement.
"Also remember to cover your cough and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth because germs are spread this way. Be sure to frequently wash your hands with soap and water and stay home if you are sick with flu-like illness."
The Kentucky Department of Health issues a weekly report every Friday at noon to update the public on the number of flu cases in the Commonwealth. Kentucky is currently reporting 1,457 lab-confirmed cases of the flu. This is comparable to the 1,411 cases reported at this same time last year.
Four adult deaths and one pediatric death have been linked to the flu this flu season. At this time last flu season, 12 deaths -- all adults -- had been linked to the flu.
Dr. Evan Davidson with Norton Healthcare said he's seen about a 300 percent increase in cases within the last month, and the holiday season can be partly to blame.
"A lot of people are traveling to go see family," Davidson said. "So all of the travel, all of the contact, probably leads to increases."
Flu season typically peaks between December and March, and Davidson said it's not too late to get a flu shot.
"It takes about two weeks for it to really become effective, typically, but since we're still seeing an increase in flu activity, and we expect to see it to continue, we would still recommend getting the flu vaccine," he said.
The CDC said this year's flu vaccines were updated to better match the circulating viruses.
