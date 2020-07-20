LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- COVID-19 cases in Kentucky are climbing again, with a record number of cases reported on Sunday, but those numbers are being double-checked.
A total of 979 new cases were reported Sunday, and state health officials say there is typically limited reporting on Sundays, which makes the high case count extremely alarming.
Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of Kentucky's department for public health, says he plans to double-check the data from the testing labs to make sure the number is accurate.
The nearly 1,000 new cases is about 350 cases more than the previous record set in May with 625 new cases. About half of those cases came from one Kentucky prison.
Gov. Andy Beshear says Sunday's number -- which included 30 children under the age of 5 testing positive -- should be a huge wake-up call for the state.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.