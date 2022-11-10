LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office released the name of a man who died after crashing his motorcycle Wednesday evening.
Billy Sexton, 60, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that happened at Arnoldtown Road and Hardwood Forest Drive around 6 p.m. That's near St. Andrews Church Road, which leads to Dixie Highway.
Police said Sexton was traveling at a high rate of speed when his motorcycle crossed the double yellow lines into the eastbound lane of traffic and hit a passenger vehicle, according to a news release from LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.
No one else was injured in the crash.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating.
