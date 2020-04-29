LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials have released the name of a 23-year-old man who was fatally shot in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood on Monday evening.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Stefon Javon Fletcher.
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department found Fletcher at about 6:30 p.m. Monday in a vehicle in the 5000 block of Runic Way, according to LMPD. He was suffering from a gunshot wound. Fletcher was taken to University Hospital where he died early Tuesday morning, police said.
LMPD's Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Police said they do not have any suspects at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to the call the LMPD crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
