LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of families who lost their homes in the western Kentucky tornadoes are living in state parks.
Park officials said 635 Kentuckians displaced by the storms are in temporary housing at parks across the state.
Officials said nearly 200 first responders are also using the parks. As of Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear said 226 state park rooms were occupied by displaced Kentuckians and 92 rooms had been provided for first responders.
Places like Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park, Rough River Dam State Resort, and Kentucky Dam Village are all being used for emergency housing and food services.
Beshear said state parks will be looking for volunteers in the new year to help with dining rooms, kitchens, housekeeping and laundry, as well as some maintenance work. Anyone interested in volunteering is asked to email Andy Kasitz at andy.kasitz@ky.gov with their name, a phone number, and the park or parks where they wish to volunteer.
