LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials say a major sewer project that has caused road closures in southern Indiana will take "longer than previously expected."
The Lincoln Drive Wastewater Project in Clarksville started in March, closing a large portion of Lincoln Drive.
As part of the project, the Clarksville Wastewater Department will be taking a 20-year-old sanitary sewer pump station out of operation.
In an update on Wednesday, officials said a lot of the work to replace the pump station "includes digging extremely deep trenches in which to lay the new pipes."
Project managers cite two main reasons for the project's delay. Crews had to be moved off the project to repair part of Marriott Drive, near Derby Dinner Playhouse, after a sinkhole. The second cause is "the depth at which crews must dig" to install the new pipes on Lincoln Drive. Some areas are requiring crews to dig more than 40-feet deep.
Officials provided the following list of updated closures as part of the project, but said the dates are "estimated and subject to change."
- Phase 2: Closure of Lincoln Drive from Adams Avenue to Maplewood Drive.
- August 12, 2022 – September 21, 2022
- Phase 3: Closure of Lincoln Drive from Maplewood Drive to Lewis and Clark Parkway.
- September 22, 2022 – November 17, 2022
- Phase 4: Closure of the eastbound lanes of Lewis and Clark and the conversion of the westbound lanes to one lane each way from approximately Johnson Lane to Lincoln Drive.
- November 9, 2022 – January 20, 2023
- Phase 5: Hopefully not needed with the utilization of jack and bores.
- Phase 6: Closure of Johnson Lane to Highland Avenue.
- September 1, 2022 – September 16, 2022
