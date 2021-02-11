LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With all the winter weather Kentuckiana has been experiencing, some may be curious about the area's salt supply.
Luckily, there's plenty left. Louisville Metro Public Works says its snow team has enough supply of the materials needed to get the city through the rest of the winter season.
It started the season with about 49,000 tons of salt and still has about 35,000 tons left, the department told WDRB News.
Officials with District Five of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), which covers the Louisville area, say it is also stocked up with salt, brine and calcium chloride to treat roads.
The district also has a statewide salt reserve inside the Louisville Mega Cavern.
In Indiana, the Indiana Department of Transportation said it will be placing orders to replenish what's been used over the past week in order to be ready to go when salt is needed again.
