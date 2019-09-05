LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Harrison County's Health Department says West Nile Virus has been found in the county.
Health officials said a group of mosquitoes found near the Harrison County Fairgrounds tested positive for the virus.
The health department is reminding residents to do the following:
- Avoid being outside from sunrise to sunset.
- Apply insect repellent containing DEET to clothing and any exposed skin.
- Wear long sleeves and pants if you're going to be outside.
Officials say the mosquitoes carrying the virus breed well when the weather is hot and dry. They also say they breed in stagnant water, which can be found in clogged gutters, ditches and bird baths, for example.
The health department is urging residents to remove any standing water from their property to avoid breeding.
Harrison County isn't the first county in southern Indiana to have mosquitoes test positive for the virus. Health officials say some were found in Floyd County last week, and in Clark County, in Jeffersonville, in June.
Health officials in Louisville also found mosquitoes that tested positive in the 40215 zip code last month.
