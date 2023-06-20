LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Good news for drivers on the Sherman Minton Bridge: the westbound lane on the top deck will open soon, according to officials with the renewal project.
The westbound I-64 lane on the top deck of the Sherman Minton Bridge will reopen no later than tomorrow, 6/21. Once the top deck is re-opened, nightly lane closures will still be possible as crews continue to work on Phase 3 of the project.@KYTCDistrict5 | @INDOTSoutheast pic.twitter.com/QkbGtCvlO0— Sherman Minton Renewal (@ShermanRenewal) June 20, 2023
Over the weekend, crews found damage on the upper deck and closed the driving lane on the top deck until repairs could be made. Tuesday afternoon officials said that lane will reopen no later than Wednesday.
When that happens drivers will be able to get off at the New Albany exit. Right now, only one westbound lane on the bottom deck of the bridge is open.
The damage was found during the planned weekend closure of the eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 crossing the bridge into Louisville from New Albany. Eastbound lanes closed Friday, June 16 and reopened before morning rush on Monday, June 19.
Once the top deck is re-opened, the Sherman Minton Renewal project said nightly lane closures will still be possible as crews continue to work on Phase 3 of the project.
For more information about the project and to sign up for updates, click here.
