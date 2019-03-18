LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 65-year-old Louisville man is missing, according LMES.
John Fisher was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday near Baptist East Hospital.
He was last seen wearing a thigh-length tan coat, a light blue button-down shirt, blue jeans, blue socks and brown suede shoes.
Louisville Metro Emergency Services said he's about 5 feet 9 inches tall and 185 pounds with brown hair, a receding hair line and blue eyes. He also has a scar on the left side of his neck and a tattoo on his left arm of a yellow and red lightning bolt.
Fisher has a traumatic brain injury and needs his medication, LMES said.
If you've seen him, call the St. Matthews Police Department at (502)-893-9000.
A picture of Fisher isn't available.
