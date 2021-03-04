LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pregnant women in Kentucky are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and health officials strongly recommend that they get the shot.
Doctors with Norton Healthcare say new data from a recent CDC study shows the vaccine is safe for pregnant women -- who are five times more likely than the general population to get COVID-19. That study focused on the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines; the Johnson & Johnson vaccine had not been approved for emergency use at the time of the study, so there's no data for that vaccine yet.
Since pregnant women are at a higher risk of getting the virus, many doctors are recommending they get the vaccine.
According to the data, there were no increases in miscarriages or other pregnancy complications after getting the shot, and the side effects were similar to those experienced by others who have been inoculated.
[RELATED: How to register for COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky and Indiana]
"It's so hard when you're pregnant because you think about everything that you do and how it could affect your baby," said Dr. Lyndsey Neese with Norton Healthcare. "So the idea of putting a vaccine in your body, I understand, can be scary, but this vaccine is not alive. It is not going to harm your baby."
Neese does recommend that her pregnant patients wait until after the first trimester to get the vaccine. She says miscarriages often happen in that timeframe, and doesn't want her patients worrying that the vaccine may have caused issues.
Neese says the vaccine won't have any harmful effects to women who are currently breastfeeding or trying to get pregnant.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.