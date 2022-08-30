LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From the ashes of the George Rogers Clark replica cabin in southern Indiana, something special will rise.
It's just not clear what that will be yet.
Built in 2001 to represent Clark's home on the river's bluff, the log cabin was destroyed in a fire last year. The only thing left standing is the cabin's chimney.
Jason Fosse was arrested shortly after the fire and faces arson charges.
Now, the Falls of the Ohio State Park and Indiana State Parks want the public to weigh in on what should be put at the site.
Tuesday night, the public could share their ideas for the "future interpretation of the George Rogers Clark home site" during an open house.
Cabin at George Rogers Clark historic site fire 20.jpeg
A cabin on the historic site that was once home to George Rogers Clark in Clarksville, Indiana, was gutted by a fire on Thursday, May 20, 2021. (WDRB photo)
Cabin at George Rogers Clark historic site fire 19.jpeg
A cabin on the historic site that was once home to George Rogers Clark in Clarksville, Indiana, was gutted by a fire on Thursday, May 20, 2021. (WDRB photo)
Cabin at George Rogers Clark historic site fire 18.jpeg
A cabin on the historic site that was once home to George Rogers Clark in Clarksville, Indiana, was gutted by a fire on Thursday, May 20, 2021. (WDRB photo)
Cabin at George Rogers Clark historic site fire 17.jpeg
A cabin on the historic site that was once home to George Rogers Clark in Clarksville, Indiana, was gutted by a fire on Thursday, May 20, 2021. (WDRB photo)
Cabin at George Rogers Clark historic site fire 16.jpeg
A cabin on the historic site that was once home to George Rogers Clark in Clarksville, Indiana, was gutted by a fire on Thursday, May 20, 2021. (WDRB photo)
Cabin at George Rogers Clark historic site fire 15.jpeg
A cabin on the historic site that was once home to George Rogers Clark in Clarksville, Indiana, was gutted by a fire on Thursday, May 20, 2021. (WDRB photo)
Cabin at George Rogers Clark historic site fire 14.jpeg
A cabin on the historic site that was once home to George Rogers Clark in Clarksville, Indiana, was gutted by a fire on Thursday, May 20, 2021. (WDRB photo)
Cabin at George Rogers Clark historic site fire 13.jpeg
A cabin on the historic site that was once home to George Rogers Clark in Clarksville, Indiana, was gutted by a fire on Thursday, May 20, 2021. (WDRB photo)
Cabin at George Rogers Clark historic site fire 12.jpeg
A cabin on the historic site that was once home to George Rogers Clark in Clarksville, Indiana, was gutted by a fire on Thursday, May 20, 2021. (WDRB photo)
Cabin at George Rogers Clark historic site fire 11.jpeg
A cabin on the historic site that was once home to George Rogers Clark in Clarksville, Indiana, was gutted by a fire on Thursday, May 20, 2021. (WDRB photo)
Cabin at George Rogers Clark historic site fire 10.jpeg
A cabin on the historic site that was once home to George Rogers Clark in Clarksville, Indiana, was gutted by a fire on Thursday, May 20, 2021. (WDRB photo)
Cabin at George Rogers Clark historic site fire 9.jpeg
A cabin on the historic site that was once home to George Rogers Clark in Clarksville, Indiana, was gutted by a fire on Thursday, May 20, 2021. (WDRB photo)
Cabin at George Rogers Clark historic site fire 8.jpeg
A cabin on the historic site that was once home to George Rogers Clark in Clarksville, Indiana, was gutted by a fire on Thursday, May 20, 2021. (WDRB photo)
Cabin at George Rogers Clark historic site fire 7.jpeg
A cabin on the historic site that was once home to George Rogers Clark in Clarksville, Indiana, was gutted by a fire on Thursday, May 20, 2021. (WDRB photo)
Cabin at George Rogers Clark historic site fire 6.jpeg
A cabin on the historic site that was once home to George Rogers Clark in Clarksville, Indiana, was gutted by a fire on Thursday, May 20, 2021. (WDRB photo)
Cabin at George Rogers Clark historic site fire 4.jpeg
A cabin on the historic site that was once home to George Rogers Clark in Clarksville, Indiana, was gutted by a fire on Thursday, May 20, 2021. (WDRB photo)
Cabin at George Rogers Clark historic site fire 5.jpeg
A cabin on the historic site that was once home to George Rogers Clark in Clarksville, Indiana, was gutted by a fire on Thursday, May 20, 2021. (WDRB photo)
Cabin at George Rogers Clark historic site fire 3.jpeg
A cabin on the historic site that was once home to George Rogers Clark in Clarksville, Indiana, was gutted by a fire on Thursday, May 20, 2021. (WDRB photo)
Cabin at George Rogers Clark historic site fire 2.jpeg
A cabin on the historic site that was once home to George Rogers Clark in Clarksville, Indiana, was gutted by a fire on Thursday, May 20, 2021. (WDRB photo)
Cabin at George Rogers Clark historic site fire.jpeg
A cabin on the historic site that was once home to George Rogers Clark in Clarksville, Indiana, was gutted by a fire on Thursday, May 20, 2021. (WDRB photo)
Cabin at George Rogers Clark historic site fire 20.jpeg
A cabin on the historic site that was once home to George Rogers Clark in Clarksville, Indiana, was gutted by a fire on Thursday, May 20, 2021. (WDRB photo)
Cabin at George Rogers Clark historic site fire 19.jpeg
A cabin on the historic site that was once home to George Rogers Clark in Clarksville, Indiana, was gutted by a fire on Thursday, May 20, 2021. (WDRB photo)
Cabin at George Rogers Clark historic site fire 18.jpeg
A cabin on the historic site that was once home to George Rogers Clark in Clarksville, Indiana, was gutted by a fire on Thursday, May 20, 2021. (WDRB photo)
Cabin at George Rogers Clark historic site fire 17.jpeg
A cabin on the historic site that was once home to George Rogers Clark in Clarksville, Indiana, was gutted by a fire on Thursday, May 20, 2021. (WDRB photo)
Cabin at George Rogers Clark historic site fire 16.jpeg
A cabin on the historic site that was once home to George Rogers Clark in Clarksville, Indiana, was gutted by a fire on Thursday, May 20, 2021. (WDRB photo)
Cabin at George Rogers Clark historic site fire 15.jpeg
A cabin on the historic site that was once home to George Rogers Clark in Clarksville, Indiana, was gutted by a fire on Thursday, May 20, 2021. (WDRB photo)
Cabin at George Rogers Clark historic site fire 14.jpeg
A cabin on the historic site that was once home to George Rogers Clark in Clarksville, Indiana, was gutted by a fire on Thursday, May 20, 2021. (WDRB photo)
Cabin at George Rogers Clark historic site fire 13.jpeg
A cabin on the historic site that was once home to George Rogers Clark in Clarksville, Indiana, was gutted by a fire on Thursday, May 20, 2021. (WDRB photo)
Cabin at George Rogers Clark historic site fire 12.jpeg
A cabin on the historic site that was once home to George Rogers Clark in Clarksville, Indiana, was gutted by a fire on Thursday, May 20, 2021. (WDRB photo)
Cabin at George Rogers Clark historic site fire 11.jpeg
A cabin on the historic site that was once home to George Rogers Clark in Clarksville, Indiana, was gutted by a fire on Thursday, May 20, 2021. (WDRB photo)
Cabin at George Rogers Clark historic site fire 10.jpeg
A cabin on the historic site that was once home to George Rogers Clark in Clarksville, Indiana, was gutted by a fire on Thursday, May 20, 2021. (WDRB photo)
Cabin at George Rogers Clark historic site fire 9.jpeg
A cabin on the historic site that was once home to George Rogers Clark in Clarksville, Indiana, was gutted by a fire on Thursday, May 20, 2021. (WDRB photo)
Cabin at George Rogers Clark historic site fire 8.jpeg
A cabin on the historic site that was once home to George Rogers Clark in Clarksville, Indiana, was gutted by a fire on Thursday, May 20, 2021. (WDRB photo)
Cabin at George Rogers Clark historic site fire 7.jpeg
A cabin on the historic site that was once home to George Rogers Clark in Clarksville, Indiana, was gutted by a fire on Thursday, May 20, 2021. (WDRB photo)
Cabin at George Rogers Clark historic site fire 6.jpeg
A cabin on the historic site that was once home to George Rogers Clark in Clarksville, Indiana, was gutted by a fire on Thursday, May 20, 2021. (WDRB photo)
Cabin at George Rogers Clark historic site fire 4.jpeg
A cabin on the historic site that was once home to George Rogers Clark in Clarksville, Indiana, was gutted by a fire on Thursday, May 20, 2021. (WDRB photo)
Cabin at George Rogers Clark historic site fire 5.jpeg
A cabin on the historic site that was once home to George Rogers Clark in Clarksville, Indiana, was gutted by a fire on Thursday, May 20, 2021. (WDRB photo)
Cabin at George Rogers Clark historic site fire 3.jpeg
A cabin on the historic site that was once home to George Rogers Clark in Clarksville, Indiana, was gutted by a fire on Thursday, May 20, 2021. (WDRB photo)
Cabin at George Rogers Clark historic site fire 2.jpeg
A cabin on the historic site that was once home to George Rogers Clark in Clarksville, Indiana, was gutted by a fire on Thursday, May 20, 2021. (WDRB photo)
Cabin at George Rogers Clark historic site fire.jpeg
A cabin on the historic site that was once home to George Rogers Clark in Clarksville, Indiana, was gutted by a fire on Thursday, May 20, 2021. (WDRB photo)
A landscape architecture firm from Indianapolis called Landstory is handling the planning process.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources will work with communities along the Ohio River to come up with a plan for the nearly eight-acre site.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.