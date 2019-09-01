LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Ohio man is dead after a motorcycle crash that happened in southern Indiana.
Indiana State Police say officers responded Saturday around noon to a single vehicle crash along the exit ramp from I-65 North to State Road 11.
Officers went to the scene after someone reported seeing a yellow 2018 Honda motorcycle off the roadway. When they arrived, the officers found the driver of the motorcycle, 78-year-old Ivan Hammond, of Monclova, Ohio, dead at the scene.
Police say evidence collected at the scene suggests the crash happened sometime on August 30.
Authorities believe the motorcycle was not seen sooner because of its distance from the road. A missing person report had been filed in Ohio for Hammond after he failed to return home.
According to police, the initial investigation showed that Hammond was traveling north on I-65 when he tried to exit onto State Road 11. Investigators say it's believed Hammond was going to fast to exit the road. The motorcycle then exited the road and overturned. Hammond was thrown from the bike and suffered fatal injuries.
He was wearing a helmet and other protective clothing at the time of the crash, according to police.
Drugs and alcohol are not suspected factors in the crash.
