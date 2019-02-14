Ohio River crests, leaving a swollen bank and flooded streets

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Heavy rain caused a lot of flooding along the Ohio River.
Most of the greens at Shawnee Golf Course in west Louisville are under water, and in some areas, you can only see the tops of the trees.
In New Albany, the Riverfront Amphitheater is actually in the Ohio River. But from the other side, it appears the water didn't actually get inside. Walking paths are completely covered and rising water is making its way to the playground.
Sheryl Lauder, communications program manager at MSD, said the river has credit on both the upper and lower gauges, and it'll gradually recede through next week.
"We are 7 feet below where we were last year when it flooded in February and March," she said. "This does appear to be our new normal ... to have these flooding events more frequently."
Crews have already pumped out nearly a billion gallons of water.
"We're kind of the first line of defense for the city," said Lonnie Gaines, a maintenance planner at MSD. "So when it's flooding, we need to have people who are ready and available to run these pump stations."
MSD has 15 pumping stations to move the water out
"It's amazing to see the amount of water we pump out, at the rate we pump it out," Gaines said. "These pumps are amazing, the horsepower on them, the efficiency of them."
And while the water is closing many streets, MSD warns people not to get in, because it most likely contains waste water.
"If you or your pet comes into contact with flood waters, including playing or jumping in one of the swollen creeks, please wash with warm soapy water," Lauder said.
After the water goes down, it'll take awhile for the roads to re-open, because crews have to clean up all the debris.
