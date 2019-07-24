LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ohio Valley Wrestling is taking the smackdown to the streets.
Stars from the longest-running professional wrestling series airing on local television in the country will face off at Fourth Street Live! on Sept. 11 in what is being dubbed "Fight for Freedom."
The event will honor service members and first responders. Former talent from World Wrestling Entertainment is also expected to be there.
"No other event you go to is going to compare to a live wrestling event. The energy, the emotion, the audience is as much a part of the show as the show is itself," said Al Snow, a former WWE superstar who purchased OVW in 2018. "It's an incredible thing and a lot of fun to do."
OVW, founded in 1993, produced its 1,000th episode at Fourth Street Live! in October 2018.
Tickets for "Fight for Freedom" go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Military personnel and first responders get a 15% discount.
For more information, check out OVW's official website.
