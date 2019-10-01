LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ohio Valley Wrestling formed a new tag team with Susan G. Komen to fight breast cancer.
The two organizations partnered in a public service campaign highlighting Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Throughout the month of October, OVW will use pink ring ropes, and a portion of ticket sales from its Tuesday night Frightmare television special will be donated to Komen Kentucky.
The event takes place at the Bourbon Hall in downtown Louisville on Oct. 29. Tickets can be purchased on the OVW website by clicking here.
Komen Kentucky has invested more than $11 million to help patients fight the disease and fund research for a cure.
