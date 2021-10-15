LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky man and Logsdon Valley Oil have been federally indicted for violating the Safe Drinking Water Act.
A federal grand jury returned an indictment on Wednesday.
According to courts records, 84-year-old Charles Stinson, from Horse Cave, Ky., and the company in Hart County willfully injected fluids into a sinkhole that was not permitted for underground injection in 2019.
It's the second indictment Stinson and the company are facing.
Stinson pleaded guilty to conspiracy of arranging piping to transfer fluids from a tank battery into a sinkhole in 2013. In the current indictment, Stinson could face up to three years in prison and Logsdon Valley Oil could face a $500,000 fine.
According to a news release, a federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.
