LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The workers who saved 28 children from a day care that went up in flames earlier this month received special recognition on Monday.
There were big hugs and a few tears, as the Okolona Fire Department recognized the women who were working at Southside Christian Childcare.
The fire broke out in the laundry room at the day care on Jan. 16. With smoke and flames pouring from the roof, the workers evacuated every child safely from the building within minutes.
Firefighters say having a fire plan in place and practicing it regularly likely saved the lives of the children.
The workers say they only had one thing on their minds on a day that could have ended much differently.
"To get the kids out -- just get them out as fast as we could," said Jenna Hodge, one of the daycare workers. "They were all sleepy. It was nap time. I was just trying to get them at least calm -- and they did amazing. They were absolutely amazing."
The day care workers received their certificates at Home Depot, the nearby business where they took the children after evacuating the day care.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
