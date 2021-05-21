LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fire is causing an Okolona restaurant to temporarily close.
Panchitos Ice Cream, located on Preston Highway, shared on Facebook Friday morning that fire damage is forcing them to close until further notice.
"It will take a few days perhaps weeks to get everything cleaned up and re-certified with the city," the post states.
No employees or customers were injured in the fire.
The restaurant is working on setting up a mobile unit near the location.
