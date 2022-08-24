LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Old Forrester is giving people a chance to buy its Birthday Bourbon.
The company announced a national sweepstakes for the 22nd release of the bottle that serves as a celebration of founder George Garvin Brown's birthday, which falls on Sept. 2.
For the first time, bourbon-lovers across the country will have a chance to buy the limited-edition bourbon for about $170.
The sweepstakes on the Old Forrester website started Wednesday and runs through Aug. 31.
Prize winners will be notified by email on Sept. 2.
