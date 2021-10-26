LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In hopes of preserving American White Oaks, Old Forester and Brown-Forman employees have spent the last few weeks collecting acorns across Louisville.
The American White Oak acorns, which are "one of the most essential components of Kentucky's bourbon industry," will eventually be planted at a tree nursery at Old Forester, according to a news release.
The nursery already has tiny Oak trees that were planted from acorns that were collected in 2019. This fall's collection of acorns will also be planted at the distillery.
“Oaks trees are vitally important to the bourbon industry -- all of the color and much of the flavor of Old Forester come from the barrels made of oak,” Jackie Zykan, a master taster of Old Forester, said.
Zykan and others collected acorns at Jefferson Memorial Forest, Olmsted Parks and Bernheim Forest. The acorns will be sent to University of Kentucky for a research project and returned as seedlings to the Old Forester tree nursery at the Brown-Forman distillery in Shively.
White Oak is also "critical" for other industries, including furniture, flooring and cabinetry, according to Old Forester officials.
