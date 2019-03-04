Old Louisville Brewery to open Barrel Room in Shelbyville

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Old Louisville Brewery is expanding and opening its second location.
The Old Louisville Brewery Barrel Room will open Saturday after about a year of construction on an old, reclaimed building at 622 Main Street in Shelbyville. It will serve 18 beers on tap with a full bar.
“We really, really wanted to be on Main Street,” owner Wade Mattingly said.
Mattingly chose Shelbyville to be a catalyst for change in the city. He said there aren’t many pub options.
“Right now, there are days of the week, especially on the weekends, when there is not a lot of activity going on," he said. "Well, we're now going to be open, and there will be things going on down here, and we think we will attract a good crowd of people down here.
“We're really excited to be one of the first ones to really get in here and hopefully push that over the hill."
Shelbyville Mayor David Eaton hopes three steps in the city's comprehensive plan will attract more people and cause more businesses like the Barrel Room to open.
“If you want businesses to invest in your community, first you have to show you're willing to invest in yourself,” Eaton said. “If we get people downtown, it will make it a little easier to ask business to locate downtown.”
The city is building a new road and multi-use path on Seventh Street.
“It's a gateway into our downtown area,” Eaton said.
The next step will close a hole in the heart of downtown.
A massive fire six years ago destroyed buildings on Main Street. A space in the middle of downtown with unlimited potential has been an eyesore ever since the fire.
“It will be an outdoor plaza with a stage and restrooms,” Eaton said. “The purpose of that is to bring various groups to downtown. They can have a wedding there or a family reunion there.”
The third step is to create parking for those new visitors.
“We are also looking at a parking lot on Sixth and Clay Street,” Eaton said.
