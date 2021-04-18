LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some residents of Old Louisville are fed up with large trucks going up and down their streets, an area they say used to be a quiet neighborhood.
Semis, construction trucks and dump trucks have been frequenting Oak and St. Catherine streets as cut-throughs to get from Interstate 65 to Ninth Street and back. Over the past two years, ramps in the area have been closed due to construction and/or repair.
"Some are valid making deliveries and that kind of thing in the neighborhood, but others are just using it as a cut-through,” said Derrick Pedolzky, chairman of the Old Louisville Neighborhood Council.
Streets within a mile of a major interstate are allowed to use side streets, according to Metro Public Works. Pedolzky, however, wants to see heavy trucks banned from traveling on Oak and St. Catherine streets.
Dirk Gowin, Metro Public Work's transportation division manager, said that will be tough to enforce.
"You got to have enforcement, and our police officers are stretched pretty thin," Gowin said. "I don't know that putting up signs is really going to make that big a difference."
Metro Council President David James told WDRB News the area needs to be preserved and that he has spoken with the city and residents about the issue.
"The houses are very old; the foundations are very fragile," said James, who represents Old Louisville. "Having large trucks bumping along the roadway shakes the houses, cracks the foundations."
Construction on the Ninth Street ramp is expected to wrap up next week, but Pedolzky said the issue that has been happening for years and will take a while to fix.
"Why can't we protect these homes, this architecture?" he said. "It's a quality of life, walkability issue. These homes are 200-plus years old, plus this is one of the largest Victorian districts in the nation and this is something worth preserving."
A short-term solution, according to Metro Public Works, could be for Metro Council to ask businesses with large trucks that frequent the area to not use the residential roads until a long-term solution is reached.
