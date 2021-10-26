LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The oldest Jefferson County Public Schools employee spent her 85th birthday doing exactly what she loves: working in the library at Bates Elementary School.
Miss Betty Breeding started volunteering with JCPS 56 years ago when her children were students. For the past 16 years, she's served as a paid part-time media clerk.
"It is a warm, welcoming building, and the staff is fantastic," Breeding said. "Every teacher here is truly devoted to teaching and their children achieving."
She said her main goal is to make reading fun and has no plans of quitting anytime soon.
"She is the heart of this library and our school," said Laurabeth Akers, the elementary librarian at Bates. "She is so helpful in every single way. Checking out books, making posters ... The kids absolutely love her."
Fellow staff members said working with Breeding is a joy, and she also regularly brings in cookies and treats.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.